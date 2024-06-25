Court dismisses CIT integrity injunction but report's release still halted

The ACT Supreme Court has dismissed an application for an injunction into the release of an integrity report into a series of contracts worth $8.5 million awarded by a training institute.
But the report will not be released at this stage as the person seeking the injunction has been granted an opportunity to seek an appeal.
The temporary injunction will be in place until 4.30pm on Thursday, June 27.
ACT Chief Justice Lucy McCallum handed down her decision on Tuesday morning but the reasoning for this is suppressed, as is the identity of the person seeking the injunction.
The commission was due to hand over its report last week before a person sought an injunction to prevent this.
ACT integrity commissioner Michael Adams KC is required to hand over the completed report to Legislative Assembly Speaker Joy Burch. A person sought an injunction to try and prevent this.
The court heard the matter on Friday.
The commission is investigating more than $8.5 million awarded to companies owned by Patrick Hollingworth over a five-year period to help with organisation transformation. These include Think Garden and Redrouge Nominees.
The investigation has been going on for two years. The commission publicly revealed it was undertaking an investigation on June 23, 2022.
