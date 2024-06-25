Steel asks CIT board about options to 'recover public money' spent during probe

The Canberra Institute of Technology's board has been asked to provide updates on recovering money spent during an investigation into $8.5 million in contracts to a "complexity and systems thinker".
Skills Minister Chris Steel has asked the board to keep him updated on "all efforts and options to recover public money".
Mr Steel's request was outlined in a letter he sent to the CIT board last week following news that stood-down chief executive Leanne Cover had resigned from her position.
A separate letter tabled in the Legislative Assembly has also revealed the CIT board had made a preliminary finding about Ms Cover and had "sought a submission from her as to why her appointment should not be terminated".
The letter from board chair Kate Lundy to Mr Steel, sent earlier this month, said the board would not be in a final position regarding a termination of her contract until a special report from the ACT Integrity Commission was finalised.
"The CEO may also decide to resign," she said.
Ms Cover resigned on June 18 and Mr Steel's office was informed later that afternoon.
In a letter sent to Ms Lundy following the resignation, Mr Steel said he wanted an update on actions taken by the board in relation to findings from the integrity report. He especially emphasised wanting to know any efforts undertaken to recover funds.
"I ask that the board provide me with an update on all efforts and options to recover public money expended during the course of this matter," Mr Steel wrote.
The letters were tabled by Mr Steel during question time on Tuesday afternoon.
The ACT Integrity Commission has completed an aspect of its investigation into the contracts and written an interim report which has yet to be released.
A temporary injunction on the commission handing over the report has been granted until Thursday 4.30pm.
The commission is investigating more than $8.5 million awarded to companies owned by Patrick Hollingworth over a five-year period to help with organisation transformation.
Ms Cover was stood down on full pay for two years. Her annual remuneration was about $373,000.
Ms Lundy wrote to Mr Steel saying Ms Cover would not be entitled to any additional special benefits or payments but she would receive all of her accrued but unpaid salary and non-contingent leave entitlements.
