Nearly half of Canberra Liberal MLAs voted against easier abortion access

Nearly half of the Canberra Liberals' members in the ACT Legislative Assembly voted against a bill to make abortion access easier.
Nurse practitioners and midwives will be allowed to prescribe abortion medication after a bill passed the territory's parliament on Tuesday morning.
The bill was introduced following a decision by the Therapeutic Goods Administration to remove restrictions on who can provide the medication.
The new laws will also bring the ACT in line with other states and territories by requiring health professionals with a conscientious objection to abortion to refer people to another facility so they can receive an abortion in a timely manner.
Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said the changes complemented another scheme to offer free abortions.
"I am proud that the ACT continues to implement changes that improve access to safe and legal abortions," she said.
"Women and people who can become pregnant should be able to make decisions about their health care based on what is best for them and their body."
The Liberals were allowed a conscience vote on the matter.
Liberal members Peter Cain, Elizabeth Kikkert, Ed Cocks and James Milligan all voted against the bill. No opposing members spoke on the bill.
Member for Murrumbidgee Jeremy Hanson was not present in the chamber for the vote.
Opposition Leader Elizabeth Lee voted in favour of the bill as did Mark Parton, Leanne Castley and Nicole Lawder.
Ms Lee told the Assembly she supported the bill. She described the change around conscientious objection as a "sensible amendment".
Ms Stephen-Smith said the vote showed the Liberals could not be trusted with reproductive rights.
"But today's vote in the Assembly shows that the right to accessible abortion care cannot be taken for granted, with only four of the right opposition members who voted supporting the bill," she said.
"As the election approaches, ACT women will be wondering whether they can trust the conservative Canberra Liberals with their reproductive rights."
