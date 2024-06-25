The Canberra Times
More than $80m to be cut from ACT public service

June 26 2024 - 12:00am
New government spending will be highly targeted as escalating costs puts even more pressure on the ACT budget, Chief Minister Andrew Barr has revealed. Jasper Lindell reports more than $80 million will be cut from the ACT public service over four years, but the government says it will be achieved without hurting services. It was, Jasper writes, a budget that was light on election sweeteners.

