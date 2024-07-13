The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 14, 1982

July 14 2024 - 12:00am
On this day in 1982, the National Library made the Menzies Papers publicly available. The papers contained his personal and diaries and papers. Under the terms of Menzies's will after his passing in 1978, his personal papers were held by the library but its release was restricted for three years with his official biographer, Lady McNicoll, being the only individual with access.

