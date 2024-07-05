Rethink kitchen cooking, Masterchef style

Whether you're whipping up a quick family meal or you're a culinary enthusiast with time for perfection, the devil is in the details when it comes to how you cook.
Gas versus electric has been a long-standing debate, with gas most often championed as the superior method.
Yet MasterChef Simon Toohey reckons its time to reconsider this opinion. Especially in his mission to create sustainable changes in his own home.
"In the realm of culinary pursuits, the debate between gas and induction cooking has been a long-standing one, akin to the clash of titans in the kitchen," he said.
Induction technology now comes with superior control, rapid heating capabilities and energy efficiency and "represents the pinnacle of modern culinary innovation".
"This is why I'm delving into the world of induction cooking, uncovering its superiority over gas and shedding light on its advantages," Simon said.
As an ambassador for Bank Australia's new Electrify Your Home website hub, Simon sets out to debunk the myths and misconceptions that have plagued its reputation.
The common misconception induction cooking lacks the fine-tuned control offered by gas flames couldn't be further from the truth.
"Induction cooktops provide precise temperature control, allowing users to adjust heat levels with pinpoint accuracy," Simon said.
Unlike gas, where heat is dispersed unevenly, induction cooking ensures consistent and uniform heating across the entire cooking surface.
Chef's tip: This level of control is advantageous for delicate dishes requiring precise temperatures.
Induction cooktops boast rapid heating capabilities, significantly reducing preheating times and expediting the cooking process.
"By harnessing electromagnetic technology, induction cookers generate heat directly in the cookware, eliminating the need for intermediary heat transfer," Simon said.
Chef's tip: Induction allows for quicker cooking times, ideal for busy kitchens and time-poor cooks.
One of the most persistent myths is induction cooking's supposed inefficiency compared to gas. However, induction cooktops boast impressive heat transfer capabilities and minimal heat loss.
Unlike gas flames, which can waste a substantial amount of energy through heat dissipation, induction technology ensures maximum energy utilisation by directly heating cookware.
Additionally, induction cooktops feature precise temperature settings, reducing the likelihood of energy wastage.
Simon says the opposite is true. Induction cooking holds a number of important and valuable functional benefits over induction cooking including safety, easy clean-up, precision cooking and energy efficiency.
Visit Bank Australia to take effective steps in your journey to home electrification at bankaust.com.au/electrify-your-home.
