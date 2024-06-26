'Final details': AIS Arena reopening on track, but with an Indonesian twist

A basketball court flown from Jakarta to Canberra will complete one of the biggest pieces in the AIS Arena puzzle but officials are still yet to lock in a date to reopen the venue's doors.
The Australian Sports Commission has purchased a new basketball court from Indonesia after the existing court was warped in storage following the arena's closure more than four years ago.
The court is being prepared for the Canberra Capitals' eventual return to the AIS Arena while event providers are beginning to lock in dates for events at the venue.
But Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins is refusing to rush into unveiling the refurbished venue, adamant the arena will be opening "as soon as we safely can".
The Capitals' grand final win in March 2020 - which clinched back-to-back WNBL titles - still stands as the last event held at the venue before its doors were closed indefinitely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The federal government committed $15 million to upgrading the lighting, fire system, seating and safety features to get the 5000-seat venue back online.
But the basketball court, which cost $200,000 almost a decade ago, has been damaged after being put into storage when the arena closed its doors.
"Unfortunately the old one in storage warped in one too many places, so we did have to get a new one," Perkins said.
"One of the amazing opportunities that comes up with those sorts of jigsaw piece floors is we actually were able to buy this one, it was a court used in the World Cup.
"It's very new, it's been transported here, and it's on the ground as we speak being sanded and resurfaced just to make sure it's perfect."
The Capitals are planning a return to the arena after their stint at the National Convention Centre in the city was impacted by clashes with other events, which forced the club to reschedule games and seek other venues.
The refurbishment was initially slated to be finished by early to mid-2024. The timeline was revised to the end of 2023, sparking hope the Capitals would be back in the arena last season.
The date was changed to May 2024, and now there is still no firm reopening date as July approaches.
"Whenever you're taking a 40-year-old facility and modernising it, there's always challenges along the way to make sure we are able to provide an amazing experience for everybody that turns up, that it's comfortable, and that it creates great engagement with sport," Perkins said.
"We also have had to make a lot of adjustments to the facility to make it compliant and ensure it is accessible for all and that everybody who comes to the arena is able to have that great experience.
"We've just got a few little final details to put in place before we're certain. It's not holding up the ultimate delivery.
"We're already engaging with a lot of providers who will be here later in the year holding events at the arena. There's not been any risk or slow down with that."
A revamped AIS Arena will open the door for the NBL to bring fixtures back to Canberra - but they are likely to be one-off games instead of a Cannons revival with league bosses keen to see further investment into the venue before committing to expansion plans.
Super Netball officials could look to Canberra for one-off fixtures while combat sports events could make a long-awaited return to the arena after past plans were scuppered by controversy and the pandemic.
The Capitals' looming return means the fans there for game two of the 2019-20 grand final series could be the first back inside the upgraded venue to start the 2024-25 WNBL season.
"The whole thing is going to be very different," Perkins said.
"It's lighter, it's brighter, the audio-visual experience is going to be a whole lot better, the seats are a hell of a lot more comfortable, and now we've got the climate control sorted as well, it doesn't matter what time of year it is, everybody will be comfortable.
"We're always edging closer [to an opening date], it's the immutable law of time, right? We're well and truly underway, we've just got some of the final bits and pieces coming together to give us that certainty, but it won't be long."
