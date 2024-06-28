The Canberra Times
This ultimate road trip documentary a love letter to Mother Earth

By Jane Freebury
June 28 2024 - 12:00pm
The Road to Patagonia

(M, 91 minutes)

3 stars

If it isn't the ultimate road trip, then it is surely right up there. Along the entire western coastline of the Americas, from the Alaskan wilderness to the rugged south of Patagonia, what a truly awesome adventure. Irresistible for anyone drawn to the spirit of the road journey, both unexpected and planned for, with the kind of tasks that independent travel involves in between.

