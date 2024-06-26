Show us your genitals or we will breach you, says ACT Corrections

Parolees from Canberra's jail say their human rights are being violated by an "absurd and disgusting" requirement to show their genitals to staff before and during urine sampling, in direct contravention of operating procedures.
A former prisoner has raised a complaint with the ACT Humans Rights Commission about the breach.
Under Correction's rules for providing a drug sample for urine analysis, it clearly states "prior to giving the sample, collection staff will ask you to lift your upper clothing to just below your navel and your lower clothing, including your underwear, to mid-thigh".
"You will be asked to turn around so the collector can view the area."
When the sample is provided, the procedure states that the "collector must watch".
Under parole conditions in the ACT, parolees are required to submit to strip searches and random urine analysis tests, which is standard procedure across the country.
In the ACT, such are the very strict conditions which are applied to the tests that parolees are in fear of the collection staff recording a breach - even by making a joke - which could result in being sent back to jail.
The complainant in this case, who did not wish to be named, said that he had no dispute or disagreement with the collection conditions.
"However, the manner in which it is conducted is up for contention as the procedure/instructions given whilst producing the sample is contradictory and inaccurate in accordance with Corrections Management (Drug Testing (Urine) Operating Procedure 2022," he stated in his complaint.
Curiously, this procedure is not listed publicly by ACT Corrections on its website although 72 other programs, policies and procedures are. A copy of the document was provided privately to The Canberra Times.
The parolee also said the procedure denied him respect and dignity in accordance with the ACT Human Rights Act.
"The issue is that I and other individuals are forced to whilst feeling humiliated, provide a urine sample into a bottle with a staff member physically beside and watching your genitalia," the complainant stated.
"I do accept the risk and security factor.
"But that is mitigated by the fact that every individual is stripped searched, made to expose/move/lift genitalia, rotate and open/search mouth etc, before conducting any sample.
"The fact that they then must further view your genitalia after the fact they have complied and exposed every part of their naked self already is absurd and disgusting. Not to mention what it does to the individual's mental state, security and privacy.
"I raised this concern with staff, but they told me that I had to follow the instructions or to be [in] breach.
"I was never against conducting a sample, I just would prefer some privacy."
ACT Corrections was contacted for comment.
