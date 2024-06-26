The Canberra Times
Show us your genitals or we will breach you, says ACT Corrections

PB
By Peter Brewer
June 27 2024 - 5:30am
Parolees from Canberra's jail say their human rights are being violated by an "absurd and disgusting" requirement to show their genitals to staff before and during urine sampling, in direct contravention of operating procedures.

PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

