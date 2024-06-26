Couple caught red-handed during alleged smash-and-grab burglary: police

A man and woman were caught red-handed during one of several alleged smash-and-grab burglaries across multiple Canberra suburbs, police have claimed.
Tavake Lee Pikula, 38, did not apply for bail when he faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
His co-accused and long term partner, 35-year-old Cherrie Eilean Faye McGee, did apply for and was granted conditional release.
Police allege the couple committed three burglaries across last month, last week, and again on Tuesday this week, at respective properties in Denman Prospect, Narrabundah and Wright.
They are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of cash, as well as a slew of jewellery items that included a 24 carat gold necklace, rings and earrings.
Pikula has been charged with three counts each of burglary and theft, while McGee faces charges of aiding and abetting those alleged crimes. Neither have entered pleas.
It's alleged occupants came home to find their windows shattered and items taken after the first two alleged burglaries, with CCTV capturing the incidents.
Police then claim they caught the two alleged offenders while conducting a patrol in Wright on Tuesday, when they saw the woman sitting outside a house.
Officers allege they saw the man come out of the home and attempt to flee.
Glass at that home was once again found shattered and the man's satchel is said to have contained stolen items and a knife with a "glass breaker".
Prosecutor Louis Loizou opposed McGee's bail application, describing her as the "getaway driver" and as being "directly involved in the alleged offending".
Legal Aid lawyer Jan Mark said the woman, a commercial cleaner, was "not the ringleader of this operation" and that strict bail conditions could ameliorate any of the court's concerns.
The couple are set to return to court next month.
