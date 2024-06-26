Entry fees are coming back to Tidbinbilla reserve

Entry fees for Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve are returning with the visitor centre back in operation.
Visitors will have to pay for entrance to the park from Monday July 1.
The announcement comes as the ACT winter holidays are set to start on July 6.
Manager at ACT Parks Stephen Alegria said the fees would help continue the maintenance of visitor infrastructure in the reserve.
"These modest but important fees help us maintain infrastructure, support our volunteers, and undertake critical work to protect, preserve and enhance the environment for our native plants and animals throughout the reserve," he said.
"Our friendly staff at the Visitors Centre and rangers are always happy to help with any other questions. We look forward to seeing everyone come and enjoy Tidbinbilla."
Entrance fees were briefly suspended after the visitor centre was closed down in 2023 due to water damage.
A new temporary visitor centre was opened in April 2024, with park staff saying it was likely to remain at the reserve for the following five years.
Mr Alegria said pricing depends on the type of vehicle visitors have, as well as any concessions they might hold.
He also said annual passes which were valid on or after 25 May 2023 would still be valid until 31 December 2024.
For a private vehicle, a day pass to the reserve set you back $15.53, and an annual pass $42.58. Seniors and concessions will pay $9.32 for a day pass, or $28.08 for an annual one.
Groups only pay $1-2 a head.
Visitors can purchase a pass on the Access Canberra website and print it out prior to their visit, or save the receipt on their mobile device to show Visitor Centre staff or rangers.
There is also a QR code at the Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre that visitors can use to scan and pay when they arrive. Cash payment is unavailable at the Tidbinbilla Visitor Centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.