Dropped from Origin, Young has the fire in his belly again

Rather than kicking stones, Hudson Young is using his State of Origin omission to drive a NSW Blues return.
Young played Origin I for the Blues, but NSW coach Michael Maguire left him out of game two - played at the MCG on Wednesday night.
It led to Raiders coach Ricky Stuart coming to Young's defence and taking a shot at Maguire's selections - as well as those under previous Blues coach Brad Fittler last year when Young played the opening two games of the series.
But rather than let getting dropped get to him Young's taken it on the chin and was using it to fuel him to get better.
Hopefully the Green Machine will be the beneficiary of that when he runs out against the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Saturday night.
Young spoke to Maguire when the Blues coach picked his game-two team and had nothing but praise for the former Canberra assistant coach.
The 26-year-old has played three Origins now and was hoping to add to that in the future.
"I don't think it was really tough, it's just the way that footy goes. It's the way representative things go sometimes," Young said.
"Obviously they went in a different direction, but I'll put my support behind them and hopefully they go out and get the win.
"It's what drives me every day - is to win a comp and to play representative football, be the best player I can be and the best version of myself.
"It gets back the fire in my belly to keep working hard."
The Raiders were looking to bounce back from back-to-back defeats, which was going to be tough task against the top-of-the-table Storm - especially in Melbourne.
But the Green Machine have had recent success taking on one of the NRL benchmarks on their home patch.
They've won five of their past six trips down to Melbourne - although their more recent visit was a 48-2 loss to the Storm.
Young saw it as a good challenge as they look to recover from 24 and 18-point losses to the Wests Tigers and the Cowboys respectively.
"I think it's a good time and it's an exciting time - obviously coming off two losses to come against the team that's coming first, to put the season back on track," he said.
"It's something we want to do and need to do for all our fans. For all our players and coaches here that's what we're striving to do."
The Raiders welcome back Tom Starling (concussion) to play his 100th NRL game, while it will also be prop Jordan Martin's debut - coming in for Emre Guler.
Canberra prop Josh Papali'i was excited to run out alongside Martin, who had his NSW Cup season cut short last year due to a knee reconstruction.
He's been back for the past four games in second grade - where he was yet to play in a losing side this year.
Matin's also hurt the meniscus in his other knee, broken his jaw and and had some hamstring injuries as well.
"I'm very excited. 'Martinez' brings that mongrel and aggressive approach to games," Papali'i said.
"I'm really looking forward to Marto just getting out there and just playing some footy.
"It's obviously well deserved and no better place to do it than down in Melbourne and backs against the walls.
"Hopefully we can make his debut game something to remember.
"He's been through a lot of injuries and a lot of downs, but this is definitely an up for Jordie and his family and I'm really excited for him."
NRL ROUND 17
Saturday: Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Melbourne, 7.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Jordan Martin. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Adam Cook, 21. James Schiller, 22. Emre Guler.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. William Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Jack Howarth, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Tyran Wishart, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Tui Kamikamica, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Shawn Blore, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero. Interchange: 14. Christian Welch, 15. Bronson Garlick, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Joe Chan. Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith, 19. Dean Ieremia 20. Alec MacDonald 21. Kane Bradley 22. Sualauvi Faalogo 23. Chris Lewis.
