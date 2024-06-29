Secret lives, sibling rivalry and climate clangers

July 3: At Harry Hartog ANU at 6pm will be the launch of Andra Putnis's debut book, Stories My Grandmothers Didn't Tell Me: Two women's journeys from war-torn Europe to a new life in Australia. Free, registration essential: harryhartog.com.au.
July 3: At Muse at 6.30pm, Ozlit Book Club will discuss Susannah Begbie's award-winning novel, The Deed. See: musecanberra.com.au.
July 9: Allan Behm will be in conversation with Mark Kenny on his new book, The Odd Couple. Reconfiguring the America Australia Relationship. Harry Hartog bookshop ANU. Registrations at anu.edu.au/events.
July 19: At The Book Cow, hear a chat between Lauren Chater and Canberra author Robyn Cadwallader about Lauren's latest book The Beauties. 6-7pm. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 20: At The Book Cow, eclectic Canberra author Craig Cormick will launch his latest book, Superheroes for a Day, at 1pm. See: bookcow.com.au.
July 25: At The Book Cow, join Barbie Robinson as she interviews Sara Haddad for the launch of her novel, The Sunbird, at 6pm. bookcow.com.au.
July 28: At Muse at 3pm, Tessa Morris-Suzuki will discuss her book, A Secretive Century: Monte Pushon's Australia, about an extraordinary woman who lived from 1882 to 1989, with ANU historian Frank Bongiorno. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 3: At Muse at 4pm, Michael Brissenden will discuss his book, Smoke, and Margaret Hickey will discuss her book, The Creeper, with Chris Hammer. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 11: Jennifer Rayner, author of Climate Clangers, will be in conversation with Ben Oquist at Muse at 3pm. See: musecanberra.com.au.
August 16: Norman Swan tackles parenting in his latest book, So you want to know what's wrong with your kids? He'll be in conversation with Laura Tingle at Lllewellyn Hall, 6pm, in an ANU/Canberra Times Meet the Author event. See: anu.edu.au/events
August 18: At Muse at 3pm. Muse is sadly set to close in August, and for its final literary event, Paul and Dan have gathered three of their favourite people for a classic Canberra political panel discussion. Join AFR political correspondent Tom McIlroy, Guardian Australia political editor Karen Middleton, and political historian Chris Wallace as they ponder "what's next"? See: musecanberra.com.au.
