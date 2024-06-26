Greens accuse pharmacists of hypocrisy on vaping as bill passes the Senate

Greens Senator Jordon Steele-John has accused the Pharmacy Guild of Australia of hypocrisy, claiming the lobby group wanted to stock vapes alongside common painkillers and cough medicines sold by retail assistants in chemists.
The guild, which denies the Senator's claim and is understood to be enraged by his speech, had strongly opposed the government's amended vaping ban bill, which passed the Senate on Wednesday.
Health Minister Mark Butler announced his plan to allow nicotine vapes to be sold over-the-counter in chemists after doing a deal with the Greens on Monday.
But Senator Steele-John told the Senate he had met privately with the guild after it declined to give evidence to an inquiry into government legislation to ban nicotine vapes, and his office heard a different position.
He claimed the guild had indicated that while they opposed nicotine vapes being made schedule 3 pharmacist only medicines, they would support a change to schedule 2.
That's the category of medicines like aspirin, ibuprofen and cough syrups, which are sold in chemists by retail assistants, without the need for a conversation with a pharmacist.
A spokesman for the guild told The Canberra Times: "We categorically deny it. The guild has never had a policy position supporting nicotine-containing vapes being listed as schedule 2 medicines."
The bill passed unanimously after Canberra Independent Senator David Pocock and Tasmanian Independent Senator Jacqui Lambie made their support clear.
The government needs two crossbench votes, in addition the Greens, to pass legislation in the Senate without the Coalition, which had pushed for vapes to instead be regulated, taxed and sold in retail stores.
Senator Pocock told the Senate it was "disappointing that stakeholders weren't given more time to consider" the changes to the bill, but that "leaving the current policy settings in place isn't an option".
"Since the details of the bill were released earlier this week, the overwhelming message I've received directly from medical professionals and public health experts is that this is not ideal," Senator Pocock said.
"Legislation is strongest when there is rigorous debate, scrutiny and buy-in from those who need to implement it."
But he said the prescription-only model had proved to be "a public health disaster".
"It's led to an explosion of underage vapers, an explosion of illegal sales and has created a new generation of nicotine addicts in Australia," Senator Pocock said.
"There's excellent research that shows that vape use puts young people on a path to tobacco use ... We also don't know the long-term impacts of vaping. We only know that the chemicals within them are harmful.
"And so, with this in mind and with the options on the table, I will be supporting the amendment and the bill."
Senator Lambie said the reform was needed to protect kids and that it was too difficult for people to access GP appointments to get prescription vapes.
The amended bill will make it illegal to sell vapes from 1 July, with changes to allow pharmacists to sell approved nicotine vapes to take effect on 1 October.
The dilemma of health professionals prescribing or recommending nicotine vapes, which are known to be harmful, to patients is one that has vexed pharmacists and doctors alike.
Under the prescription model put in place by former Coalition Health Minister Greg Hunt, vapers have struggled to find GPs willing to prescribe the products.
Pharmacists have expressed concerns about their liability for any harm caused by nicotine vapes under the model that became law on Wednesday.
The Australian Medical Association welcomed the bill's passage, which its president Steve Robson said would reduce the widespread availability of vapes.
"The ultimate goal is to stop people taking up vaping and support those already hooked on this deadly habit to quit, working primarily with their GP - and this legislation does exactly that," Professor Robson said.
