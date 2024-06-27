The Canberra Times
Look abroad for answers, but take off the rose-coloured glasses

By Letter to the Editor
June 28 2024 - 5:30am
In their obvious enthusiasm for nuclear energy, Freyja Peters and Michael Preuss (Opinion, June 22) seem to have overlooked a few minor details about Tony Blair's "reinvigoration" of British nuclear energy policy in 2006. The first one being that, 18 years later, it is yet to deliver a single KwH of energy.

