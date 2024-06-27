Look abroad for answers, but take off the rose-coloured glasses

The official Australian Labor Party (ALP) may not agree with their own senator Fatima Payman supporting for the Palestine people while the enemy Israelites keep killing their kids and mothers as their way to win the war. While Senator Payman might not be able to win the hearts of her ALP colleagues, there is one thing she is doing the rest of the ALP is not. She's attracting more votes for the Labor Party at the next election than anyone else!