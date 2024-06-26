The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

Concerns tech companies are plying officials for lucrative govt contracts

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
June 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A parliamentary inquiry has raised concerns that technology companies vying for lucrative federal government contracts could be plying officials with hospitality and gifts, after revelations that National Disability Insurance Agency staff failed to declare thousands in benefits.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Miriam Webber

Miriam Webber

Public service and politics reporter

I report on the public service and politics for the Canberra Times. Reach me at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.