Toyota Hilux caused car to spin in roundabout collision, police say

A ute crashed into another car on a roundabout and caused it to spin in an incident in Higgins, police say.
A white Kia Sportage was driving through the roundabout on Belconnen Way and Kingsford Smith Drive at about 11.35am on Monday, June 3, when it was hit by a black Toyota Hilux.
Police say the Hilux failed to yield at the roundabout and the ensuing collision caused the Sportage to spin across the lanes.
The driver of the Hilux allegedly continued through the roundabout and left the scene without exchanging details or helping the other driver.
Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage that captured the registration of the Hilux.
Anyone with information that could assist police is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or via the Crime Stoppers ACT website. Please quote reference number 7765077. Information can be provided anonymously.
