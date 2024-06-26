The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Assange is free. But the chilling effect on press freedom remains

By Peter Greste
Updated June 26 2024 - 2:00pm, first published 1:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Julian Assange is out of prison, after agreeing to plead guilty to violating the US Espionage Act. He is expected to be freed after appearing in a US courtroom on the Northern Mariana Islands this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.