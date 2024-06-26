The key players and 'careful' diplomacy behind Assange's release and return

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's return to Australia is "the product of careful, patient and determined" diplomacy by his government.
"This is what standing up for Australians around the world looks like. It means getting the job done, getting results and getting outcomes. Having the determination to stay the course," Mr Albanese said.
"Regardless of your views about his activities - and they will be varied - Mr Assange's case has dragged on for too long [and] there was nothing to be gained by his continued incarceration. I am pleased that he is on his way home to Australia to reunited with his family here."
The Prime Minister said he had personally advocated for Mr Assange's freedom, using "all appropriate channels" and was "very proud" to have secured Mr Assange's freedom.
"Over the two years since we took office, my government has engaged and advocated - including at leader level - to resolve this," Mr Albanese said.
He confirmed that US ambassador Kevin Rudd and United Kingdom high commissioner Stephen Smith are on board Mr Assange's charter flight to Canberra, due to land at 7.45pm.
"I thank them for their work, and others, at the respective embassy and high commission, for helping us reach this conclusion," he said.
"This work has been complex and it has been considered."
Mr Assange entered a plea deal with the US Department of Justice at hearing on the Pacific island Saipan this morning, with US ambassador Kevin Rudd by his side.
The Queensland-born advocate for radical transparency pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge after spending seven years holed up in London's Ecuadorian embassy and five years in Belmarsh Prison in the UK.
READ MORE:
Mr Albanese thanked Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, Labor MP Josh Wilson, Greens senator David Shoebridge and Tasmanian Liberal senator Bridget Archer, co-chairs of the Bring Julian Assange Home parliamentary group, "for their commitment to this issue".
"I am very pleased that on this occasion, this has been a successful outcome that I believe overwhelmingly Australians did want to see," he said.
"As I said, they will have different views, about the engagement and the activities of Mr Assange, but they will be pleased that this saga has been brought to an end."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.