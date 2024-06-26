The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

American comedian and author David Sedaris returning to Australia - and Canberra - for summer

By Staff Reporters
June 27 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Sedaris is returning to Canberra. Picture by Jenny Lewis
David Sedaris is returning to Canberra. Picture by Jenny Lewis

Tickets go on sale today to see David Sedaris live in Canberra next summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.