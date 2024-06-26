Suspected bird flu case in Canberra under investigation

The ACT government is investigating a possible case of bird flu in Canberra.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti confirmed territory authorities were investigating the matter on Wednesday afternoon.
She said the government was engaging with egg producers on good biosecurity measures to decrease the risk of a broader outbreak.
"I would like to reassure the Canberra community that the avian influenza virus is a low risk to the public," Ms Vassarotti said.
"Transmission to humans is very rare, and unlikely unless there is direct and close contact with sick birds."
Ms Vassarotti is expected to provide more details on Thursday about the suspected case.
Ten farms in Australia were confirmed to have the virus as of Tuesday, including eight farms in Victoria and two in NSW.
More than one million birds will be destroyed in Victoria because of the outbreak and so far NSW's toll will be more than 320,000.
In Victoria, seven of the infected properties are confirmed to have the H7N3 strain of avian influenza and one infected property near Terang has the H7N9 strain.
The H7N8 strain has infected the NSW farms.
None are the H5N1 strain that has infected billions of wild and farmed animals globally, raising fears of human transmission.
The H7 outbreaks in Australia are not the same as the high pathogenicity avian influenza H5 strains that are of concern overseas.
"Avian influenza is not a food safety concern and it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry meat, eggs and egg products," Ms Vassarotti.
Coles has placed purchase limits on eggs following the outbreaks, but the other major supermarket chains are yet to follow suit.
