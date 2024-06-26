The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Breaking

Suspected bird flu case in Canberra under investigation

By Staff Reporters
June 26 2024 - 5:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT government is investigating a possible case of bird flu in Canberra.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.