Emotion high as Assange returns to Australia

June 27 2024 - 12:00am
From palm trees to Parliament? It has been a surreal few days for Julian Assange. Our newsroom, like those around the world, was fixed on flight trackers yesterday as Assange made his way from tropical Saipan to mid-winter Canberra. The logistics of covering Assange's arrival at Canberra Airport required heavy planning, especially for photographers Elesa Kurtz and Gary Ramage who were out in the cold with lenses at the ready.

