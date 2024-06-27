There are now even more ways to enjoy Matt Moran's &Sando

Everyone loves a good sandwich - it's part of the reason Matt Moran's &Sando has been going so well since opening in April.
As of Friday, the sandwich love is spreading just a little bit more, with the eatery launching its catering offering.
To celebrate, all sandwiches at &Sando on Friday will be $15 each, and everyone who purchases a sandwich goes into the running to win a catering box.
"We wanted to make &Sando as accessible as possible, allowing those with busy schedules to still get the offering," head chef Nick Mathieson says.
"Now, it's really easy for employers to purchase lunch for the full team, or for people to plan a lunch with friends at home or in the park with minimal time spent in the kitchen."
Each box has 10 sandwiches, for $184, with two each of the shop's "day one champions".
This includes the Not So Boring (with ham, egg salad, cheddar and rocket on a baguette), Shroomy (grilled field mushroom, rocket and pesto ricotta on ciabatta), the Tuna Fish (with capers, cornichon, mayo, butterleaf and avocado on sourdough), the Spicy Deli (with mortadella, spicy sopressa, tomato, pickled carrot and provolone on sourdough) and chicken schnitzel (with tomato, cabbage slaw and provolone on ciabatta).
"We chose these as they're our day one champions and people love them," Mathieson says.
"We might look to update the box as time goes on however these are the current favourites.
"Once our catering offer has had some time in the market we would love to look at having more products on offer which people can trade in and out of the box according to preference. We'll keep you updated on any changes."
Matt Moran opened &Sando and his steak restaurant, Compa, in April and on its first day of operation sold 100 sandwiches in the first 55 minutes. By 3pm they had sold out.
"We're going to have a lot of fun here," Moran said at the time.
"There's been a boom of sandwich shops in Sydney of late, I think it came out of lockdown when places had to pivot.
"I love a sandwich and I think I've eaten at most of them but I had one a while back from Cut Lunch Deli in Randwick, former Quay pastry chef Libby Dunlop runs it, and I thought this is something I want to have a crack at."
