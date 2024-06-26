Assange tells PM on arrival: 'You saved my life'

Julian Assange told Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in a phone call as his charter flight approached Canberra airport: "You saved my life."
The WikiLeaks founder's lawyer Jennifer Robinson shared details of the exchange at a press conference held in a packed conference room at the East Hotel in Kingston tonight.
"We are absolutely thrilled that Julian is now home in Australia," Ms Robinson said.
"I can say when we landed here in Australia, I became very emotional.
"The moment we landed - and the Prime Minister was the first person to get on the phone to speak to Julian - Julian thanked him and the team and told the Prime Minister that he had saved his life and I don't think that's an exaggeration."
But it seems Mr Assange has no immediate plans to meet with Mr Albanese; when asked if he would do so, Ms Robinson: "No comment", echoing the Prime Minister's earlier response.
Mr Assange's wife Stella implored for privacy, saying Mr Assange was not yet ready to front the media after his ordeal.
"Julian needs time to recover. To get used to freedom," she said.
"I ask you please to give us space, to give us privacy, to find our place. That our family can be a family, before he can speak again. At a time of his choosing.
"He never should have been in prison ... There is no evidence anyone was physically harmed from those publication [by WikiLeaks]."
Ms Robinson said: "We are absolutely delighted after a very long and complex negotiation with the US government that we've reached this plea deal that enabled him to come home to Australia as a free man."
She said it was "unfortunate" that Mr Assange had had to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit espionage for publishing evidence of US war crimes and human rights abuses.
"This is journalism. This is the criminalisation of journalism," she said.
"And while the plea deal does not set a judicial precedent, it's not a court decision, the prosecution itself sets a precedent that can be used against the rest of the media.
"It's important that journalists all around the world understand that dangerous precedent is prosecution has set.
"Julian is incredibly grateful for the support that he's had from the Australian government and from the public here in Australia and we're delighted that he's home. He's finally home."
Earlier, Mr Assange was greeted with cheers from a crowd at Canberra Airport on Wednesday night.
He departed Saipan after accepting a plea deal that secured his freedom.
Mr Assange appeared before a US district court in the remote Pacific island of Saipan early on Wednesday, where he exited as a free man after his lawyers struck a deal with US authorities ending a 14-year long legal saga.
Mr Assange was sentenced to time already served in prison.
