What kind of dog owner will I be?

It's a wider bugbear, in fact. A recent post on the Canberra Noticeboard on Facebook bemoaned the fact that so many dog owners in Canberra were happy to bag their dog's business, then leave the bag on the ground. The creator of the post photographed themselves holding up one such bag to make a point. A flurry of responses pointed out that they themselves sometimes left the bag on the ground while on a walk, intending to pick it up on the way back. Didn't the poster know this, they ask? But why would they? Who can assume that people are manifestly good and not bad about these things?