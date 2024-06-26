'Allez les Dragons': Raider signs with Super League club

Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric is off to France to play for the Catalans Dragons.
The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal to join the English Super League club at the end of the season.
While they've lost Cotric, it's expected the Raiders will discuss entering the race to sign Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu on Thursday after the 24-year-old was given permission to explore his future - despite being contracted to the Tigers until the end of next year.
The Canberra Times revealed the Dragons were leading the race for the former NSW Blues outside back after talks stalled with the Raiders on a two-year deal.
It led to the Green Machine withdrawing their offer with the view to returning to the table later in the season.
But instead Cotric has made the move to sign with the French club - where Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead previously played.
Whitehead has been linked with a return to the Dragons next year, but told The Canberra Times he hadn't decided on his future yet.
Cotric has played 149 NRL games, but will miss the Raiders' trip to Melbourne to play the Storm due to an ankle injury.
He played two State of Origins for the Blues in 2019, when he also played on Test for Australia.
"I can't wait to put the jersey on and go hard with the boys," Cotric said of his move.
"I'm excited to make new memories and play for a great club and team. Allez les Dragons."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.