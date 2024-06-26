'It would be nice': Raiders could rest 'Papa' to play his 300th at home

Just as they did with Jarrod Croker, the Canberra Raiders could rest Josh Papali'i so they can host the party for his 300th NRL game at home.
That would see him play his milestone game against Manly at Canberra Stadium on August 10.
At the moment, Papali'i is on track to play it against the Canterbury Bulldogs at Belmore on August 22.
He'll play his 296th game when he runs out against the Melbourne Storm in Melbourne on Saturday night.
It's believed the Raiders are considering giving the 32-year-old a rest in the coming weeks - most likely the clash against the Bulldogs, given they have crucial home games against Newcastle, the Warriors and South Sydney before then.
Papali'i had been on track to play his 300th against the Rabbitohs at Canberra Stadium - which would also have doubled as Jack Wighton's first game against the Green Machine since moving to Souths in the off-season - but a one-game suspension for a hip-drop tackle threw a spanner in the works.
Now the Raiders are weighing up whether to give their "Papa" a rest so his fans can thank him for his 14 seasons of loyal service without having to travel to Sydney.
It's believed if the game had been scheduled for Lang Park - in Brisbane, where Papali'i grew up - then they might have considered playing it there.
Especially since Papali'i played 23 State of Origins for the Queensland Maroons.
The man himself said he was happy to play anywhere.
"I'll just play wherever. It doesn't bother me whether it's in Sydney or Canberra," Papali'i told The Canberra Times.
"I haven't really thought about it, to be honest."
Papali'i admitted a home milestone would be easier for his family and he was open to the idea of playing his big game at Canberra Stadium.
Playing big milestones in front of home fans has become a bit of a trend in recent years, with Croker skipping an away game against Wests Tigers at Campbelltown to play at home against the Warriors last year.
Then in AFL land, Richmond star Dustin Martin skipped playing the Crows in Adelaide so he could play his 300th at the MCG against Hawthorn a few weeks ago.
Unfortunately, both ended in big losses.
Papali'i was focused on getting the Green Machine back to winning ways after back-to-back losses.
"Obviously it would be nice and probably more doable for me and my family, but it doesn't really bother me where I play the 300th game," Papali'i said.
"It's more trying to string a few good games together to make that it's more special for not only me and my family, but me and the boys.
"It's just about getting the team back on track to have finals ready to go."
Canberra Raiders winger Nick Cotric is off to France to play for the Catalans Dragons.
The 25-year-old has signed a three-year deal to join the English Super League club at the end of the season.
While they've lost Cotric, it's expected the Raiders will discuss entering the race to sign Wests Tigers prop Stefano Utoikamanu on Thursday after the 24-year-old was given permission to explore his future - despite being contracted to the Tigers until the end of next year.
The Canberra Times revealed the Dragons were leading the race for the former NSW Blues outside back after talks stalled with the Raiders over a two-year deal.
It led to the Green Machine withdrawing their offer with the view to returning to the table later in the season.
But instead Cotric has made the move to sign with the French club - where Raiders captain Elliott Whitehead previously played.
Whitehead has been linked with a return to the Dragons next year, but told The Canberra Times he hadn't decided on his future yet with several other ESL clubs also interested.
Cotric has played 149 NRL games, but will miss the Raiders' trip to Melbourne to play the Storm due to an ankle injury.
He played two State of Origins for the Blues in 2019, when he also played one Test for Australia.
"I can't wait to put the jersey on and go hard with the boys," Cotric said of his move.
"I'm excited to make new memories and play for a great club and team. Allez les Dragons."
NRL ROUND 17
Saturday: Melbourne Storm v Canberra Raiders at Melbourne, 7.30pm.
Raiders squad: 1. Jordan Rapana, 2. Albert Hopoate, 3. Matthew Timoko, 4. Sebastian Kris, 5. Xavier Savage, 6. Ethan Strange, 7. Kaeo Weekes, 8. Josh Papali'i, 9. Tom Starling, 10. Joseph Tapine, 11. Hudson Young, 12. Elliott Whitehead (c), 13. Morgan Smithies. Interchange: 14. Danny Levi 15. Ata Mariota 16. Trey Mooney 17. Jordan Martin. Reserves: 18. Simi Sasagi, 19. Zac Woolford, 20. Adam Cook, 21. James Schiller, 22. Emre Guler.
Storm squad: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen, 2. William Warbrick, 3. Grant Anderson, 4. Jack Howarth, 5. Xavier Coates, 6. Tyran Wishart, 7. Jahrome Hughes, 8. Tui Kamikamica, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Josh King, 11. Shawn Blore, 12. Eliesa Katoa, 13. Trent Loiero. Interchange: 14. Christian Welch, 15. Bronson Garlick, 16. Nelson Asofa-Solomona, 17. Joe Chan. Reserves: 18. Reimis Smith, 19. Dean Ieremia 20. Alec MacDonald 21. Kane Bradley 22. Sualauvi Faalogo 23. Chris Lewis.
