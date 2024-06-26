'Economic terrorists': racing industry slams Greens' plan to demolish track

Senior members of the Canberra racing community have lashed the ACT Greens and labelled the party "economic terrorists" after it unveiled a proposal to demolish the city's racetrack for a new suburb.
The racing industry was blindsided by another attack from the Greens on Wednesday, who went public with an election pitch to scrap racing in favour of building housing and a school on the expansive Lyneham site.
It was met with sharp rebuke from racing officials, political opponents, the business chamber and Clubs ACT for what they described as a "fanciful" plan. They also questioned the Greens' legal ability to compulsorily acquire the land.
The Canberra Racing Club has its own plan to build 3200 homes at a redeveloped precinct and chief executive Darren Pearce said the Greens' proposal would waste time.
"Why would we abandon a plan in the home straight for one that hasn't left the barriers?" Mr Pearce said.
"People at the track today are hurt. To create this uncertainty for political gain is a new low for the Greens."
The racing industry has been fending off attacks from the Greens for almost two years after Jo Clay launched a push to end the five-year, $41 million deal for public funding to racing.
The attacks have taken their toll, and veteran Canberra trainer Keith Dryden lashed the Greens for what he described as a lack of perspective.
"I don't deal with economic terrorists. This is an industry we're talking about, that real people depend on," Mr Dryden said.
"I've got people out there on the NDIS that I employed on a casual basis, I've had kids with autism [here]. But Jo Clay is not interested in that."
The Greens have not offered an alternate site for a race track in Canberra. They instead said Canberra's industry should relocate to Queanbeyan.
"Obviously I won't be doing it because I'm too old to do it, I don't want to set up again," Mr Dryden said.
ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr has so far withstood pressure from the Greens to stop funding for racing and said there was "still a viable future for horse racing in the ACT.
"A sensible, practical and measured response would be to work in partnership that benefits everyone in the community, rather than seeking to put one side against another as the Greens have done," Mr Barr said.
The uncertainty in Canberra has already triggered an exodus of trainers over the past two years who have, for several reasons, left the capital to set up operations in NSW.
Greens leader Shane Rattenbury refused to say if the party wanted to ban the sport.
"This project is all about making the best use of this site," Mr Rattenbury said in response to a question about the Greens wanting to ban racing.
"We know there is a real need in Canberra for housing sites. We want to redevelop within areas where there's good public transport, good access to other facilities. This is a prime location for Canberrans to live."
The Canberra Business Chamber also raised concerns about the Greens' attempt to compulsory acquire the land at Lyneham, which the racing club has already earmarked for redevelopment.
The racing club has 76 more years to run on its lease. Governments can compulsory acquire land, but they must meet certain thresholds.
"Our preference is to work with the current occupants of the site to come to an agreement," Mr Rattenbury said.
Ms Clay added: "Of course we'd be happy to negotiate a sale, but if the government and the people of Canberra decide that it's in the best interest for the community to develop this then it can be compulsory acquired on just terms."
Business chamber chief executive Greg Harford said the Greens' ploy created "legal questions".
"While we do need more homes in Canberra, the forced acquisition of private property is not the solution," Mr Harford said.
"Businesses need certainty in their operating environment, and need to know that their private property rights are secure and will be respected.
"The proposal by the Greens that the government should take over Thoroughbred Park follows last year's compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital, and puts the ACT in dangerous territory, and creates legal questions.
"The idea that private property is somehow a resource that can be taken at will by the government is at odds with Australia's status as a property-owning democracy and, if implemented, would likely have a chilling effect on investment in the territory."
Mr Barr said the government could only compulsorily acquire a site "only for a public purpose.
"And it's difficult to see how acquiring it to then hand to private developers would be a public purpose."
Canberra Liberals leader Elizabeth Lee criticised the Greens for a "fake divorce" from Labor in the lead up to the election in October.
"The fact they're looking at compulsory acquisition should ring alarm bells for all Canberrans ... there's no doubt this is an ideological move by the Greens."
The racing club has been working on its own redevelopment project over recent years in anticipation of the end of government funding. Its proposal includes 3200 dwellings, in residential and commercial zones, as well as retaining the race track.
The new Thoroughbred Park would includes social and affordable housing, a hotel, aged-care facilities, new stables, and training facilities.
The club had sought a Territory Plan Variation to sell unused land around the racetrack in Lyneham, with the rezoning process to be finished by the end of 2024. The redevelopment is estimated at about $2 billion.
"This redevelopment aims to integrate with the nearby light rail route through Mitchell, potentially creating more than 2,000 jobs and delivering a substantial economic boost to the ACT," Clubs ACT chief executive Craig Shannon said.
The Greens' election proposal involves the possible compulsory acquisition of Thoroughbred Park to build a suburb of 10,000 residents.
The concept master plan for the land between the Barton Highway, Northbourne Avenue and Flemington Road included up to 5000 homes, 540 of which, the party said, would be publicly owned.
"The Greens' proposal is a fanciful, un-costed and ideological bait and switch at taxpayers expense," Mr Shannon said.
"The not-for-profit Canberra Racing Club proposal already proposes much the same thing without being a burden to taxpayers, and any profits will go to sports and community groups."
