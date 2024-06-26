'Fanciful': clubs, business slam Greens' plan to turn racetrack into a suburb

The chief executive of Clubs ACT and the Canberra Business Chamber have slammed the Greens' proposal to turn Canberra's racetrack into a new suburb.
The Greens want to demolish the race track, a move that would effectively end the industry in Canberra, to make way for additional housing and schools at the Thoroughbred Park precinct.
Clubs ACT boss Craig Shannon condemned the proposal, pointing to the Canberra Racing Club's proposal to develop unused land for new housing.
"The Greens' proposal is a fanciful, un-costed and ideological bait and switch at taxpayers expense," he said.
"The not-for-profit Canberra Racing Club proposal already proposes much the same thing without being a burden to tax payers, and any profits will go to sports and community groups."
Business chamber chief executive Greg Harford also weighed in, casting doubt on the Greens' ability to compulsory acquire the land. The racing club has 76 years remaining on a lease to use the land at Lyneham.
"While we do need more homes in Canberra, the forced acquisition of private property is not the solution," Mr Harford said.
"Businesses employ two-thirds of all Canberrans, and successful business is critical to the future of the territory. Businesses need certainty in their operating environment, and need to know that their private property rights are secure and will be respected.
"The proposal by the Greens that the government should take over Thoroughbred Park follows last year's compulsory acquisition of Calvary Hospital, and puts the ACT in dangerous territory, and creates legal questions.
"The idea that private property is somehow a resource that can be taken at will by the government is at odds with Australia's status as a property-owning democracy and, if implemented, would likely have a chilling effect on investment in the territory."
The Canberra Racing Club is already planning a "significant" redevelopment project, according to Mr Shannon, which will include the construction of over 3,200 dwellings in residential and commercial zones.
The Greens' proposal involves the possible compulsory acquisition of Thoroughbred Park to build a suburb of 10,000 residents.
The concept master plan for the land between the Barton Highway, Northbourne Avenue and Flemington Road included up to 5000 homes, 540 of which, the party said, would be publicly owned.
The Greens are opposed to government support for racing.
Mr Shannon said the Racing Club's plan for Thoroughbred Park includes social and affordable housing, a hotel, aged-care facilities, new stables, and training facilities.
The Canberra Racing Club had sought a Territory Plan Variation to sell unused land around the racetrack in Lyneham, with the rezoning process to be finished by the end of 2024.
The redevelopment is estimated at about $2 billion. The Racing Club currently has lease of the site until at least 2100.
"This redevelopment aims to integrate with the nearby light rail route through Mitchell, potentially creating more than 2,000 jobs and delivering a substantial economic boost to the ACT," he said.
