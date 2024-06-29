The Canberra Times
This Aussie hamlet's to-die-for seafood is so good it's criminal

Michael Turtle
By Michael Turtle
June 30 2024 - 5:30am
Back before oysters were considered a delicacy, South Australia's Coffin Bay would often supply Adelaide's jails with buckets of the shellfish. The thought of prisoners being regularly served free oysters may be galling today, when I struggle to find a city restaurant that sells them for less than $50 a dozen (who's the real criminal?!). But it's worth remembering that back then, the oysters had often gone off by the time they reached the jails, making the inmates ill. And, importantly, they weren't served with a glass of sparkling wine, which is how I'm tasting mine on a sunny morning here in Coffin Bay itself.

