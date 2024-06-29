This Aussie hamlet's to-die-for seafood is so good it's criminal

Despite its name, Oyster Farm Tours hosts these sessions among the wooden posts of a historic and now unused lease, with the actual farming taking place about 30 minutes away by boat across the bay. There are other companies in Coffin Bay that can take you on a cruise to nearby farms for a firsthand look at the operations, but these experiences take a few hours. One of the reasons the tasting tour I'm taking is so popular is that it happens a short stroll from the centre of town, doesn't take too long, and ends at the Oyster HQ restaurant, where you might like to try a seafood platter (and maybe another glass of wine).