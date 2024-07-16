The Canberra Times
Times Past: July 17, 1978

July 17 2024 - 12:00am
A Canberran fought the Department of Immigration over the deportation order of a Thai family who were apprehended a week ago. The family were being detained in Sydney and were scheduled to be deported as illegal immigrants.

