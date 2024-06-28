Thank you for your service, Mr and Mrs Hurley

David Hurley is serving his final hours as governor-general, officially in the role until 11am on Monday.
In a ceremony at Parliament House at that time, Sam Mostyn will be sworn in by Chief Justice Stephen Gageler as Australia's 28th governor-general, the second woman to hold the post and the first ever Canberra-born G-G.
All eyes will be on her from now on.
But, it's right to show some appreciation for all the hard work the Hurleys have done over the last five years.
Just a few stats:
Mr and Mrs Hurley over that time have had more than 3600 official engagements, delivered more than 900 speeches and welcomed more than 133,000 visitors to Government House and Admiralty House.
A key focus of Mr Hurley's term was visiting communities recovering from natural disasters, particularly floods and bushfires.
The couple visited 70 bushfire-affected communities and 40 flood-affected communities (some on multiple occasions), offering comfort, thanking those assisting with the response and recovery and looking at ways they might be able to help.
They are also patrons, either individually or together, of more than 200 organisations.
On the world stage, and despite the travel restrictions imposed during the pandemic, the Governor-General was able to represent Australia on visits to 29 countries.
The GG's term also coincided with the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation of His King Charles III, a global pandemic, devastating fires and floods, and a constitutional referendum.
He also sought to have Government House in Canberra made more accessible to the public, whether that was during open days, in welcoming people to watch the funeral of the Queen from one of its sitting rooms or organising for scouts from all over Australia to camp on its lush green lawns.
The Wollongong-born army officer was also chief of the Defence Force and governor of NSW before starting his term as Australia's 27th governor-general in July, 2019.
At his commencement ceremony at Parliament House back then, Mr Hurley's first words spoken were in the local Ngunnawal language.
He has been nothing but a positive force, a cheerleader for the ordinary people of Australia. While world events got depressing and Australians seemed at each other's throats, including over the referendum, Mr Hurley always provided a common-sense reality check. Life outside the Canberra bubble was good. People were, fundamentally, good.
"I just always keep going back to the fact we get to meet Australians every day of the week from all walks of life," he said, when asked for a highlight of his term.
"I'm just constantly reconfirming my view that Australians are good quality people."
It was no coincidence that Mr Hurley's official portrait by Jude Rae, unveiled last week, had him dressed in casual clothes, trusty hat in hand, against a backdrop of bushfire regrowth, tendrils of new leaves snaking up blackened tree trunks.
He has always been about looking forward, being resilient, helping Australians get back on their feet and keep going.
There have been missteps along the way. None, I'm sure, have been done with intent or ill-will. Nobody is perfect. (But I'm sure his critics, most of whom have probably contributed very little to the wider world, will be banging away on their keyboards.)
And Mrs Hurley's singing? I'll miss it.
I've said it before and I'll say it again, anyone who ever heard her very modest one or two minutes of singing at events, songs often crafted by herself to suit the occasion, are going to remember that and, yes, smile, before they remember any word of any speech.
The Hurleys are retiring in Canberra and looking forward to spending time with their children and grandchildren.
Thanks for your service - and at almost half the price of our next G-G!
