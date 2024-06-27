'No shortcuts': Training duo target spring's richest races

The Cranbourne-based training partnership of Natalie Young and Trent Busuttin is eagerly looking forward to the spring carnival after setting a promising team of gallopers for this year's rich races..
The only thing they have to do now is get through the back part of the cold winter hoping they can find winners over coming weeks before launching their big guns into feature spring races.
"The early mornings for track work can get pretty cold at Cranbourne," Young told ACM Racing.
"We can't complain it's the same everywhere. It is winter but it can turn into a real grind. We've just got to grin and bear the winter months there's nothing you can do about it.
"I suppose the only good thing is we haven't had the real heavy rain this year that we've had in previous years.
"I'm always keeping a close eye on the calendar at this time of the year but you notice slight changes every morning which is really encouraging."
Young and Busuttin's spring hopefuls came back into work on June 1 and are doing slow work before having their work lifted in mid-July in preparation for trials in early August.
"It's all about taking time with the horses," Young said. "We don't like rushing our horses. We've found it's no good trying to do short-cuts with them. It's all about time.
"We've got a really nice batch of horses we're preparing for the spring. One of the horses that we've had run through the winter months with success has been Craig.
"I thought his win at Flemington last Saturday was very good. Craig is still learning about his racing. He's won two from four and we're hoping he might measure up to a nice rich race or two in the spring."
The Busuttin-Young stable accepted with four runners on Saturday's ten race program at Caulfield.
The meeting opens up with Nostringsattached making his debut in a $150,000 two-year-old race over 1000 metres.
Nostringsattached, a $675,000 purchase by the stable at the 2023 Magic Millions Yearling Sale on the Gold Coast has pleased Young in the lead up to his debut.
"Notstringsattached is a lovely type of colt," she said. "He's extremely well bred and has a great pedigree page. He had a jump-out at Cranbourne and he really pleased us.
"It looks a strong field on Saturday but we're expecting a forward showing from him. I think he's got a bright future."
Bet365 are betting $11 about Nostringsattached making a winning debut on Saturday.
Gottabesavvy, Chandon Burj and He's Our Bonneval are the other Busuttin-Young runners on a tough program for punters.
"I think Gottabesavvy is a great each-way chance," Young said. "I would say he's our best chance of getting a winner on Saturday. He's been ultra-consistent in his races.
"Gottabesavvy has had seven runs in this campaign and is still racing in great heart. We've lifted him up in class on Saturday but I'm confident he'll be up to the task.
"Gottabesavvy is back out to 2000 metres at Caulfield and I reckon that's his favourite distance. He's won three of his eleven starts over that distance and has a couple of minor placings to his credit.
"We've got Ben Allen on board and he rode Gottabesavvy to his last start win at Sandown which is a real positive."
Gottabesavvy is a $7.50 chance in the early betting markets with Bet365 for the 2000 metre contest.
Young said Chandon Burj needs to change her form around if she's to win a benchmark race.
"We really can't put our finger on why Chandon Burj has been disappointing at her two runs in in this campaign," she said.
"We've tried a few different things in her trackwork to see if that sharpens her up for Saturday's race."
He's Our Bonneval has drawn a wide barrier in an open handicap and that's a concern for Young.
"The horse is going good bit the wide gate is a worry," she said. "He's A Bonneval is going well but he's up in class. I'm sure he'll be there abouts at the end of the 1400 metres."
Group 1 racing heads to Eagle Farm on Saturday, with the running of the $700,000 Tattersall's Tiara. Top mare Bella Nipotina is chasing more black type success for trainer Ciaron Maher but her biggest concern is she's drawn barrier 17 at the 1400 metre barrier.
Leading Brisbane jockey Ryan Maloney has been booked to ride Bella Nipotina, who has won more than $10.5 million in stakemoney. The Tattersall's Tiara is the last Group 1 race in Australia for 2023-2024 racing season.
