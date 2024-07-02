Eat Play Stay: The best bites, sights and delights in Canberra and The Riverina

Welcome to the first edition of Eat Play Stay. It's your new guide to some of our favourite places to grab a bite, be entertained and relax.
The magazine is divided into convenient sections that cover the regions ACM calls home in the ACT and NSW, our capital, Canberra, and the Riverina towards the west.
Whether visiting this lovely part of the world or playing tourist in your backyard, take this copy of Eat Play Stay with you to discover some of the best bits within these regions.
The Canberra section takes you beyond the typical tourist spots. Hidden gems are waiting to be uncovered. Find inspiration to explore nature, places to get active, and where to go to enjoy live music.
The city has made significant strides in making its attractions, places to stay, and services accessible to everyone. On pages 16 and 17, you can enjoy just some of the inclusive and barrier-free experiences.
From page 26, you'll find plenty of options to eat, play and stay in The Riverina and Hume regions.
Adventure seekers can find their next outdoor experience, and there are plenty of ideas for entertaining the kids.
Lovers of food, turn to page 26 and discover where to sample the next big thing in the gastronomic scene. Read on for a local look at the best bike tracks and bird trails.
Be sure to check out the final page of each region, where ACM staff share their tips on where to eat, play and stay.
Eat Play Stay is distributed free via The Canberra Times and Wagga Daily Advertiser, key accommodation providers, and your local ACM newsroom (while stocks last). You can also read the magazine online.
Enjoy the read and safe travels.
From the team at Eat Play Stay.
