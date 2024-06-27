ACT kids' literacy and numeracy languish in stingy budget

While the announcement the government will implement literacy and numeracy reforms is a step in the right direction, the current budget allocation is woefully inadequate. The ACT government must demonstrate a genuine commitment to education by significantly increasing funding, ensuring transparency, and providing the necessary support for teachers. Only then can we ensure every child in Canberra has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Investing in education is investing in our future, and a shoestring budget simply won't cut it.