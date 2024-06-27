ACT kids' literacy and numeracy languish in stingy budget

The ACT government budget for 2024-25 falls alarmingly short in its commitment to implement the much-needed literacy and numeracy reforms recommended by the recent literacy and numeracy expert inquiry. This oversight is a disservice to our educators, students, and the broader Canberra community.
The inquiry revealed the ACT public school system's high level of autonomy has resulted in significant variability between schools. This has increased workloads for teachers and school leaders, contributing to inconsistent student outcomes. The inquiry called for a system-wide reform to introduce a consistent approach to what is taught, how it is taught, assessment and support for students who have fallen behind.
This isn't a nickel and dime investment. Based on similar reforms in other regions, the ACT Alliance for Evidence-Based Education estimates around $90 million is needed over four years to implement these reforms effectively.
Disappointingly, the 2024-25 budget allocates just $24.9 million, with only $1.7 million being new funding. The rest is merely a reallocation of existing resources, which threatens the successful implementation of these critical reforms.
The budget lacks transparency about how much funding is allocated to essential measures such as standardised assessments, teacher training and small group tutoring. Without specific financial commitments, it is hard to measure the level of genuine commitment to these educational reforms.
Relying on existing staff who are part of the current system to design and implement these solutions without new funding is flawed.
It is unlikely to bring about the significant changes needed to improve literacy and numeracy outcomes.
The primary cost of implementing these reforms is teacher time. Teachers are the backbone of our education system, and their ability to deliver high-quality education is directly linked to the resources and support they receive. Insufficient budgeting for teacher time sets up both teachers and students for failure, leaving those who need help at risk of continuing to fall through the cracks.
Moreover, it appears the ACT government is depending on Commonwealth funding to cover the implementation of these reforms. While federal support can be beneficial, it should not replace robust local investment. Education is primarily a state responsibility, and the ACT government must commit sufficient resources to ensure the success of these critical reforms. Relying on external funding introduces uncertainty and potential delays, undermining the urgent need for action.
Education is a fundamental pillar of societal development and economic growth. Investing in literacy and numeracy is not merely a financial decision; it is a commitment to the future of our children and our community. The current budget falls short of this commitment, risking the future of many young Canberrans.
To address these concerns, the ACT government must take immediate action to increase funding for literacy and numeracy. Additionally, there must be clear accountability measures to track the progress and impact of these reforms, ensuring that the intended outcomes are achieved.
The government should engage with educators, parents and the broader community to develop a comprehensive and inclusive implementation plan. This plan should outline specific milestones, timelines, and performance indicators to ensure the reforms are on track and delivering the desired outcomes. Collaboration with stakeholders is essential to build trust and ensure the reforms are tailored to meet the needs of all students.
While the announcement the government will implement literacy and numeracy reforms is a step in the right direction, the current budget allocation is woefully inadequate. The ACT government must demonstrate a genuine commitment to education by significantly increasing funding, ensuring transparency, and providing the necessary support for teachers. Only then can we ensure every child in Canberra has the opportunity to succeed and thrive. Investing in education is investing in our future, and a shoestring budget simply won't cut it.
