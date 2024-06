What we could be missing out on thanks to the ACT's huge interest bill

Staffing expenses - since the 2011-12 ACT budget, ACT government employee expenses have grown from $1.1 billion to $3.3 billion. This is a 200 per cent increase. In that time, assuming an average wage price index increase per annum of 2.5 per cent, wages have risen by around 37 per cent. Over the same period, Canberra's population has grown by just under 30 per cent from 357,000 to just over 460,000 . So, assuming your employee expenses grow in line with wages and population growth (which I acknowledge is a very simplistic exercise), you would see your employee expenses growing by just under 80 per cent - not 200 per cent. This is a very large gap that needs further exploration. This 120 per cent gap is over $1 billion every single year.