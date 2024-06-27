What we could be missing out on thanks to the ACT's huge interest bill

The recently released 2024-25 ACT budget has a projected annual interest bill on borrowings of $855 million by 2027-28.
It poses the question: what could Canberra, and more specifically the ACT government, do with an extra $855 million each year?
This interest expense is related to the ACT government's total borrowings which are projected to be $19.35 billion in 2027-28 (and over $6 billion of this is new borrowings over the next four years).
Before exploring the question posed, it is worth reflecting on where the almost $20 billion of debt might have come from. There are a few areas worth highlighting:
So to the main question - what could be done with an extra $855 million?
Here are some very simplistic illustrative examples:
Borrowing by government is not, in and of itself, necessarily a bad thing.
But when the interest bill becomes so large it starts crowding out spending by the ACT government on essentials like more nurses, police or a stadium, it's time to stop and think about the scale of the borrowings.
Is it time for the ACT government to start to commit to a plan about how they'll reduce the borrowings, in order to reduce the interest being paid?
And is it time to commit to reducing future borrowings so as not to add to the debt and interest payable?
It is incumbent on the government to tell Canberrans how they will answer questions about repaying our debts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.