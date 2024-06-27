Alleged attempted murderer loses bid to collect 'sentimental' items

An alleged attempted murderer's bid to return to housing, where he is accused of a stabbing attack, to collect "sentimental" belongings has been denied.
Jay Lindsay Curtis-Hodge, 39, faced the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, and is yet to enter pleas to attempted murder and common assault.
He also faces a raft of other charges including aggravated burglary, joint commission taking a motor vehicle without consent, and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Court documents allege, on March 25, Curtis-Hodge was in the communal kitchen area of Havelock House in Turner.
He approached the alleged victim "directly and instantly punched him in the face three times", the documents state.
The man told police he felt immediate pain in his mouth, describing it as "the worst pain he had felt", and was bleeding.
Curtis-Hodge is accused of then picking up a 30-centimetre kitchen knife and telling the other man: "I'm going to kill you."
The alleged attacker is accused of attempting to stab him a number of times before the man blocked a strike aimed at his neck with his hand, causing a deep laceration.
Another resident came into the kitchen after hearing the altercation and took a photo of Curtis-Hodge holding the knife with "a significant amount of blood splatter on the floor".
Police claim the alleged attempted murderer fled the scene on foot a short time later.
He was later arrested at an Oaks Estate home.
On Thursday, Curtis-Hodge had his bid for day bail to return to Havelock House and collect his belongings denied.
Giving evidence, the 39-year-old said his belongings - including a bed, lounge, clothes, television and table - would be disposed of on Sunday if not collected.
"If they can't be moved I'll have to sacrifice them, I've got no one to help me," Curtis-Hodge told the court.
He said he had six weeks to collect his belongings between the time of him being evicted from the accommodation and his arrest, but they were "very hard to contact".
"I was having arguments with one of the managers at the time," Curtis-Hodge stated.
The alleged attacker told the court some of his belongings were from his deceased grandmother.
His lawyer, Bol Mathiang, argued there were "sentimental" items, and Curtis-Hodge was "about to lose all his personal belongings, he's got no other support out in the community".
Curtis-Hodge remains in custody and is scheduled to face court again at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.