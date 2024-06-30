It's just not cricket: rich kids win at the expense of everyone else

It's true around 40 per cent of high school students in Australia are enrolled in private schools. However, there is a very wide gap in fees, facilities and prestige from the lowest (mostly in the Catholic system) to the highest, the few dozen mostly non-evangelical Protestant schools that educate the sons and daughters of Australia's elites, passing onto them the social connections and cultural capital that confer a much higher chance of attaining wealth, influence and power later in life.