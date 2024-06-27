Chickens set to be euthanised after bird flu confirmed at ACT property

The presence of bird flu has been confirmed in the ACT, with chickens set to be euthanised at a commercial property that runs an egg-grading facility.
The presence of the H7N8 strain of the disease has been directly linked to an outbreak in NSW, giving biosecurity authorities confidence avian influenza in the ACT remains contained.
Contact tracing efforts established a direct link between an infected property in NSW with the egg-grading facility in the ACT, which the government has declined to name.
No live and infected chickens had been brought into the ACT, however, avian influenza can be transported on other equipment, including trays, trucks and egg cartons.
The egg-grading facility is understood to have good biosecurity procedures in place and has been made biosecure for several days.
Biosecurity officials are currently assessing the number of birds that will need to be killed under agreed national plans for the management of bird flu outbreaks.
The ACT government received information on Tuesday morning the premises contained animals that could be infected with influenza.
Test results were later confirmed at the Australian Centre for Disease Preparedness laboratories, run by the CSIRO in Geelong.
ACT health authorities believe there is a low risk to human health, with no reports of current human avian influenza cases in the territory.
People potentially directly exposed to avian influenza at the ACT property will be contacted directly by ACT Health.
Environment Minister Rebecca Vassarotti will provide a further update on the disease in the ACT this afternoon.
"I would like to reassure the Canberra community that the avian influenza virus is a low risk to the public," Ms Vassarotti said on Monday.
"Transmission to humans is very rare, and unlikely unless there is direct and close contact with sick birds."
Poultry owners will be encouraged to be aware of the risk of avian influenza and ensure they follow good biosecurity practices, including preventing their poultry from having contact with wild birds.
More to come ...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.