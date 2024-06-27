Top scrum coach hits the market with another ex-Brumbies coach on the move

One of rugby's most respected scrum coaches is set to hit the market with former ACT Brumbies mentor Dan Palmer leaving his post at Leicester - and Super Rugby clubs could be set to swoop.
Palmer followed Dan McKellar to Leicester after the pair turned the Brumbies' scrum into one of the most dominant in Super Rugby.
McKellar has now rocketed into contention for the vacant NSW Waratahs coaching role after parting ways with Leicester last week, and now Palmer could be poised for a return to a Super Rugby set-up after departing the English Premiership club.
The Brumbies - who endured well-documented struggles at scrum time during their Super Rugby campaign this year - could make a play for Palmer, while the Waratahs could also have an eye on the former ACT and Australian prop.
The thought of McKellar coaching the Brumbies' fiercest rival might seem hard for some to grasp, but his return to Australian rugby would be a welcome boost for the country's coaching ranks.
The Waratahs are still on the hunt for a new coach after Darren Coleman was let go, with McKellar and Scott Wisemantel the favourites for the role.
Should McKellar land at the Waratahs, few would be surprised to see Palmer join him after the pair worked together at the Brumbies and Leicester.
Palmer is one of the best scrum coaches in Australian rugby and joined Leicester in October last year following a stint on Eddie Jones' Wallabies staff during the 2023 World Cup campaign.
"Palmer submitted his resignation after confirmation of the mutual agreement with Dan McKellar to end his tenure as head coach at the club, citing that he was unable to commit to the role fully moving forward into the new season," a Leicester statement said.
