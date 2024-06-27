The Greens' ideology does little to help racecourse discussion

Canberra has undergone enormous transformational change since racing began at Thoroughbred Park 62 years ago.
Back then, suburban Canberra started south of the Barton Highway with Lyneham one of the furthest-flung shopping hubs north of the city; now homes spread all the way north to the border with NSW.
The territory's population of 70,000 in 1962 has grown to more than 470,000 and all through that time, that magnificent allotment of irrigated green Thoroughbred Park turf, sitting on some of the ACT's most prime, undeveloped land, has remained a fixture on the landscape, unmolested and undisturbed aside from the occasional clatter of hooves and cheers from the crowd.
But pressure on that prime land is mounting.
There are 25 meetings held at the racecourse every year and under a five-year MOU struck in July 2022 with the racing and harness clubs, the ACT government provides around $8 million annually in funding support. It's the lowest per capita funding provided to the racing industry of any jurisdiction in the country.
Government funding currently makes up some 47 per cent of the revenue which flows to the Canberra Racing Club.
Last financial year, it recorded a $1.1 million loss from total revenue of $13.55 million. It has budgeted for a return to modest profitability this year.
In September last year, the ACT Greens proposed the subsidy be cut by 40 per cent, citing a 2020 petition with 674 signatures that the horse racing industry had lost its "social licence".
The Liberals and Labor voted together to block the Greens' amendment. But the intent of the Greens was laid bare.
Now, with an ACT election looming in October, the Greens are back in the saddle again on this issue and have upped the ante even further, calling for the compulsory acquisition of the racecourse and developing a new suburb for 10,000 people in medium density housing, with dedicated schools and green spaces.
Under the terms of the 2022 MOU with the government, the Canberra Racing Club agreed to look at "potential land development opportunities at Thoroughbred Park" and "long-term opportunities for financial self-sufficiency for the ACT racing industry".
In keeping with that undertaking, it has sought a Territory Plan variation which would keep the racecourse and build housing on selected tracts of land surrounding it. It allows for mixed-use commercial development to the north-east of the site, and high-density residential in the south-west portion, up to six storeys high.
Under this plan, the stables would be relocated to the infield.
On the face of it, the club's proposal presents a workable compromise.
Land is a precious commodity in the ACT and common sense suggests more use needs to be made of such a large, desirable residential precinct so close to the city.
But the most suitable portions of the land for potential residential development are those closest to Flemington Road with immediate access to the tram line.
This doesn't mesh well with the club's proposal yet may well do so if the Kamberra winery site, which is even more desirable for residential development given its Northbourne Avenue and Flemington Road tram line access, is wrapped into an overall strategic plan for the entire precinct.
The Greens may not like horse racing but thousands of others do. Ideology does little to further this important planning discussion.
