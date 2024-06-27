Paramedics 'distressed' after patient's alleged hunting knife threat

A man allegedly threatened two paramedics with a knife pulled from under his pillow, causing the medical professionals to be "visibly shaken up and distressed".
Tyler Jon Rodney Coggan, 24, was granted bail in the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
He is yet to enter pleas to two charges of threatening to cause harm to a Commonwealth public official, and one charge of possessing an offensive weapon and disabling substances with intent.
Court documents allege, after 1am on June 8, Coggan's partner called an ambulance to report he was "in an altered state of consciousness after consuming drugs".
When two paramedics arrived at the Crace home, they were invited inside and led upstairs where Coggan was lying in bed.
He was groaning and moving slightly with paramedics suggesting he be taken to hospital.
Coggan began walking to towards the bedroom door, before he allegedly hesitated and said: "I don't want to go back to hospital."
He is accused of then reaching underneath his pillow and pulling out a 20-centimetre hunting knife, and turning to face the paramedics.
The documents state one of the paramedics yelled that Coggan had a knife, and both of them ran down the stairs before locking themselves inside the ambulance.
They then activated a duress alarm and police were notified.
When officers arrived, Coggan's partner allegedly said he was afraid of needles and that is why he didn't want to go to hospital.
Police were unable to find Coggan, but spoke to him on the phone. He allegedly became very aggressive and told officers if they came after him, he would kill them.
The paramedics told police they "felt confronted and held genuine fears for their safety".
Officers claim the paramedics appeared "visibly shaken up and distressed".
Coggan was arrested after being found at the same home more than two weeks later.
On Thursday, magistrate Jane Campbell granted Coggan bail without hearing from the Legal Aid duty lawyer.
He is set to return to court next month.
