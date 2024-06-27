Fancy tea with Albo and Jodes? How about dinner with Dutton? Now is the time to bid

The Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery's Midwinter Ball is coming up - and with it the annual slew of prizes to bid on - from dinner with the PM to AFL grand final tickets.
As of late Thursday, dinner with Opposition Leader Peter Dutton had attracted a higher bid ($5500) than dinner with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (and his partner Jodie Haydon!) which was sitting just a little bit lower on $5000.
But with bidding open until 5pm this Wednesday, July 3, anything can happen.
The ball is happening at Parliament House on Wednesday night, with the annual parade through the Marble Hall of pollies in their finery a highlight.
The MC for the night is comedian Chris Ryan. The pollies and journos will be getting down to singer Reigan and party band The Glassbreakers.
The prizes available to bid on include:
Proceeds go to local Canberra as well as national charities. Since the first one in 2000, the ball has raised more than $5 million.
Press Gallery president Jane Norman hailed this year's auction as "one of our best yet".
"We are fortunate that such senior political figures have generously donated fabulous prizes to raise funds for charity," she said.
"We're hoping to raise at least $350,000 for our selected charities which include The Salvation Army and The Humour Foundation."
To bid on the Midwinter Ball Charity Auction, go to galabid.com/midwinterball.
