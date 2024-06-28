The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

'Every week a young person needs help quitting': GP supports over-the-counter vapes

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
June 29 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A young tradie who can only stop reaching for the vape once they are asleep is among many patients in the ACT who are looking for help.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

I am a health and general reporter with an interest transparency, trends, crime and issues that affect Canberra's diverse communities. Contact me at bageshri.s@canberratimes.com.au or send confidential tips to bageshri.s@proton.me

More from Canberra

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.