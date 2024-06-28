Brumbies player charged with assault after nightclub incident

ACT Brumbies scrumhalf Klayton Thorn is set to face court again after being hit with assault charges following a fight inside a Braddon nightclub.
Thorn is due to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court on the morning of July 15.
The 21-year-old is expected to plead not guilty to charge of affray and joint commission assault occasioning actual bodily harm, following an alleged incident which is believed to have occurred at Hopscotch in Braddon earlier on April 28.
The Brumbies are standing by Thorn, who has not been stood down by the Super Rugby club as he prepares to face court.
CCTV footage of the incident is being analysed, with Thorn preparing to face court following the incident.
"We're aware of something that is currently being dealt with and we can't say anything," Brumbies chief executive Phil Thomson said.
Thorn's case was mentioned in the ACT Magistrates Court on May 20 and June 13.
"About 12.40am on Sunday, 28 April 2024, ACT Policing members arrested two men following a fight inside a bar in Braddon," an ACT Policing statement said.
"A 24-year-old man from Richardson has been charged with affray and joint commission assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"A 21-year-old man from the City has been charged with affray, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and two counts of joint commission assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
"Both men are next scheduled to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Monday, 15 July 2024."
Thorn played three Super Rugby Pacific games this season but had not been sighted at the top level since April 6 after falling behind Harrison Goddard and Ryan Lonergan in the pecking order.
He has since been plying his trade for Gungahlin in the John I Dent Cup.
The Sydney product joined the Brumbies' top squad ahead of the 2023 season and has played a total of five Super Rugby games for the club.
Thorn is off-contract this year, with Brumbies officials deep in negotiations with a host of their own players about signing new deals pending the fate of Melbourne Rebels players.
