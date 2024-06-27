AFP responds to security incident in Parliament House during Assange visit

When Julian Assange's supporters descended on Parliament House on Thursday, it was always going to be a high-stakes visit.
Ahead of their media conference in Parliament's Mural Hall, Mr Assange's wife Stella and his lawyer Jennifer Robinson were walking through the press gallery when about ten Australian Federal Police officers were seen marching down the hall responding to a security incident.
Security closed the front entrance to Parliament House for a short time while the incident unfolded at about 9.20am, while rumours of a bomb threat spread through the gallery.
An AFP spokesperson confirmed that officers had responded to a security matter at Parliament House on Thursday morning, but declined to say whether a bomb threat had been received.
The spokesperson declined to say whether the incident was related to the visit to Parliament by Mr Assange's supporters.
"The general public was allowed access from 9.45am," the spokesperson said.
"The AFP is committed to ensuring the safety of the public and those working in and visiting Parliament House."
Ms Assange and Ms Robinson fronted the press pack at 10.30am alongside MPs from the Free Julian Assange Parliamentary group and Mr Assange's US lawyer, Barry J Pollack.
A large crowd of journalists and supporters of Mr Assange gathered around during the press conference.
Access to areas of Parliament House, including the press gallery, is restricted to passholders and their escorted guests and the building is patrolled by 24-hour Parliamentary Security Service officers, who are trained in operational safety and security screening techniques.
Visitors must go through security screening and inspection of personal possessions and comply with any reasonable directions given by a PSSO or member of the AFP, who may request ID.
