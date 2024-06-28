Today he'd be cancelled but there's more to Gauguin than controversy

The work, like all Gauguin's works, is sensuous and rich in colour and symbolism, but if you stand still for a moment and look closer, you might notice her toes curling upwards in discomfort, her eyes sliding sideways, her uncomfortable posture. She's tense and wary, and it has nothing to do with the bird or the people in the background, which we know from his letters to his dealer were added to the canvas later.