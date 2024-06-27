More stories to come as 'serious corrupt conduct' revealed at CIT

The former chief executive officer of the Canberra Institute of Technology engaged in "serious corrupt conduct" over the agreement to $8.5 million worth of contracts with "systems thinker" Patrick Hollingworth. That was the damning finding of the long-awaited interim report by the ACT Integrity Commissioned released yesterday evening.
ACT Assembly reporters Lucy Bladen and Jasper Lindell dived straight into the report to break the news last night and pick up the initial reaction. But in the 300-plus pages, there are many, many storylines to examine so keep an eye on our homepage today for more.
In other news, there was a furious reaction yesterday to the Greens' proposal to demolish the Canberra racecourse to build housing. The party was lambasted as "economic terrorists", whose long-term antipathy for the industry had shaped their approach to planning. You can read our editorial view here. And an unknown number of chickens will be euthanised at a Canberra poultry farm after a confirmed bird flu case was identified.
It was a cold one last night with a minimum of minus 3. After the frost and fog clears today, we'll have a mostly sunny day and a top of 13 degrees.
John-Paul Moloney, managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.