The Canberra Times
Home/Comment/Letters to the Editor

Electric heating just leaves me cold compared to gas

By Letters to the Editor
June 30 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I have electric reverse-cycle and gas heating available in my living area, but I always use the gas heater, and will never give it up. One reason is that the radiant heat from the gas heater is just so much more pleasant than the hot air blowing on your face from the RC unit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More from Letters to the Editor

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.