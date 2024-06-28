If this is corruption, how much further does it reach?

I would like my parcel but, of course there is no tracking number on the slip, so the Australia Post phone service can't help (and has long queues which time out after 17 mins 34 secs). As I don't drive and taking the bus affects my sciatica, the Belconnen place or any of their parcel delivery boxes may as well be on the other side of the planet. They are certainly not accessible to anyone with any sort of issues with mobility.